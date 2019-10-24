|
Catherall Tom
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing
of Tom, much loved Husband to Denise,
dearly loved Father to Kevin, Lorraine and Ian.
Grandad to Hannah, Bernie, Chael, Jocelyn,
Marcus & Abbey, Adam, Joshua & Sarah.
Great Grandad to Friea, Louie & Cole.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Worthing Crematorium
on the Friday 8th November at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only but donations to St Barnabus House
c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
3a Arundel Road,
Littlehampton BN17 7BY
Tel : 01903 726324
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 24, 2019