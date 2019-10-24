Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Catherall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Catherall

Notice Condolences

Tom Catherall Notice
Catherall Tom
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing
of Tom, much loved Husband to Denise,
dearly loved Father to Kevin, Lorraine and Ian.
Grandad to Hannah, Bernie, Chael, Jocelyn,
Marcus & Abbey, Adam, Joshua & Sarah.
Great Grandad to Friea, Louie & Cole.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Funeral Service to be held at Worthing Crematorium
on the Friday 8th November at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only but donations to St Barnabus House
c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
3a Arundel Road,
Littlehampton BN17 7BY
Tel : 01903 726324
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.