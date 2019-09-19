|
|
|
Phillips Thomas Sidney Edwin
(Eddie)
Passed away peacefully on 10th September, 2019
at St Barnabas Hospice.
He was a wonderful, loving and caring husband.
He will be missed greatly by his wife Elizabeth
and all his family.
Funeral service to take place at 1.20 p.m.
on Tuesday 1st October, 2019
at Worthing Crematorium.
No mourning clothes please.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired can be sent to
St Barnabas Hospice, Worthing.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Goring
Tel 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019