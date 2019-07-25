Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30
Worthing Crematorium
Thomas Coupland Notice
COUPLAND Thomas William Passed away on the
17th July 2019, aged 80.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday 7th August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Thomas's memory
to Grasmere Nursing Home via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019
