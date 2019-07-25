|
|
|
COUPLAND Thomas William Passed away on the
17th July 2019, aged 80.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday 7th August 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Thomas's memory
to Grasmere Nursing Home via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019