Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Mainwaring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Mainwaring

Notice Condolences

Theresa Mainwaring Notice
MAINWARING Theresa Mary Sadly passed away on
Sunday 23rd June 2019, aged 75.

She will be sorely missed by her children
Debbie, Sandra, Rachel, Simon, her daughter-in-law Sarah and son-in-law Trevor. Her 12 grandchildren
and their partners and her 3 great grandchildren.

We are all so proud of the courage she showed, especially in the last few weeks of her life.

Theresa's funeral will take place
on Tuesday 9th July, Worthing Crematorium
at 12.40pm. Everybody welcome.

Family flowers only, any donations can be made
to Cancer Research c/o Caring Lady Goring.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.