|
|
|
MAINWARING Theresa Mary Sadly passed away on
Sunday 23rd June 2019, aged 75.
She will be sorely missed by her children
Debbie, Sandra, Rachel, Simon, her daughter-in-law Sarah and son-in-law Trevor. Her 12 grandchildren
and their partners and her 3 great grandchildren.
We are all so proud of the courage she showed, especially in the last few weeks of her life.
Theresa's funeral will take place
on Tuesday 9th July, Worthing Crematorium
at 12.40pm. Everybody welcome.
Family flowers only, any donations can be made
to Cancer Research c/o Caring Lady Goring.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 4, 2019