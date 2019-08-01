Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Lillywhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lillywhite

Notice Condolences

Terry Lillywhite Notice
LILLYWHITE Terry
Peacefully in St Barnabas House on July 29th 2019
aged 60 years.

A much loved partner, dad and granddad who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

A service to celebrate his life at 3.40pm on
Friday August 9th at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to
St Barnabas House or Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU. Tel: 01903 234516. or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.