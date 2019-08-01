|
LILLYWHITE Terry
Peacefully in St Barnabas House on July 29th 2019
aged 60 years.
A much loved partner, dad and granddad who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
A service to celebrate his life at 3.40pm on
Friday August 9th at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to
St Barnabas House or Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU. Tel: 01903 234516. or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019