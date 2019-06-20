Resources More Obituaries for Teddie White Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Teddie White

Notice WHITE Teddie Albert Teddie passed away peacefully on 16th May at

Worthing Hospital aged 91 years.

He was much loved and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family, friends and everyone who knew him. His funeral has taken place.

Teddie's family would like to thank everyone for all their kinds words of sympathy and support.

Thanks also to everyone who came to his funeral, staff at Worthing Hospital, Pat Cook from HD Tribe Funeral Directors and Rev. Joe Davis. Donations in memory of Teddie can be made to The Royal British Legion and may be sent c/o HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington,

