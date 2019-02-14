Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd.
Shoreham-by-Sea
Ted Wood Notice
WOOD Ted Passed away peacefully
on 5th February, aged 92 years.
Dearly missed by his son Roy,
daughter Christine, family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:30 am
on Monday 25th February at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Ted's memory
to Macmillan Nurses, Cancer Research UK
or the British Heart Foundation c/o

H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
