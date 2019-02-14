|
|
|
WOOD Ted Passed away peacefully
on 5th February, aged 92 years.
Dearly missed by his son Roy,
daughter Christine, family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:30 am
on Monday 25th February at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Ted's memory
to Macmillan Nurses, Cancer Research UK
or the British Heart Foundation c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
