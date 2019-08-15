|
|
|
Stacy Tanya Stacey
(nee Bannister) Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital on
4th August 2019, aged 52.
Tanya was much loved and will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
A celebration of Tanya's life will be held at
Worthing Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August 2019
at 1pm, followed by refreshments at
Field Place Manor House, The Boulevard,
Worthing, BN13 1NP.
Please wear whatever you are most comfortable in. Tanya loved purple so feel free to wear a touch of
purple if you so wish.
No flowers please. Donations, if wished, in aid of
St Barnabas House Hospice can be sent
c/o Rounce Funeral Services Ltd., 3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane, Worthing, BN13 2EL or made via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tanyastacy
Telephone 01903 692626
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019