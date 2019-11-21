|
|
|
HOPE Sylvia Passed away in Worthing Hospital on
Tuesday 12th November 2019,
aged 69 years.
Sorely missed by her
husband Larry and family.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m. on
Thursday 28th November 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Sylvia's memory to
the RNLI, Shoreham via
https://sylvia-hope.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019