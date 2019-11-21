Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:00
The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road,
Worthing
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Hope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Hope

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Hope Notice
HOPE Sylvia Passed away in Worthing Hospital on
Tuesday 12th November 2019,
aged 69 years.

Sorely missed by her
husband Larry and family.

Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m. on
Thursday 28th November 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Sylvia's memory to
the RNLI, Shoreham via
https://sylvia-hope.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -