Sylvia Cook
Cook Sylvia Passed away peacefully in hospital
surrounded by her loved ones on February 13th.
Aged 84 years.

Much loved and sadly missed by her
precious jewels and many friends.

The funeral service will take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Findon,
on Friday March 8th at 1:00p.m.

Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to St. Barnabas House
or British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o H. D Tribe Ltd.,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing. BN14 8HU.
Tel 753232 or made online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
