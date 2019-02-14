Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
14:00
H.D.Tribe Chapel
Broadwater
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sverre Aalen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sverre Aalen

Notice Condolences

Sverre Aalen Notice
Aalen Sverre Magne On February 5th 2019 in Worthing Hospital
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joyce,
much loved father to Andrea and Sonya,
and a loving Bestefar to
Christopher, Elliott, Alanna and Connor.
Lately Chief Dental Officer for West Sussex.
Funeral service on Monday 4th at
H.D.Tribe Chapel Broadwater at 2pm.
No flowers by request, donations for
Alzheimer's Society c/o
H.D. Tribe, Broadwater, BN14 8HU
Tel 01903 234516 or online via
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices