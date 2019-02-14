|
|
|
Aalen Sverre Magne On February 5th 2019 in Worthing Hospital
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joyce,
much loved father to Andrea and Sonya,
and a loving Bestefar to
Christopher, Elliott, Alanna and Connor.
Lately Chief Dental Officer for West Sussex.
Funeral service on Monday 4th at
H.D.Tribe Chapel Broadwater at 2pm.
No flowers by request, donations for
Alzheimer's Society c/o
H.D. Tribe, Broadwater, BN14 8HU
Tel 01903 234516 or online via
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
