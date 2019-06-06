|
|
|
BRITTON SUZANNE Died peacefully on Saturday 25th May 2019
at St Barnabas House, aged 68.
Loving wife to Ken, mother to daughters Samantha and Nicola and grandmother to Ben, Holly, Jack, Evie and
great-grandmother to Theo and Padme.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service on
Thursday 13th June 2019, 2.40pm
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired
to the St Barnabas House c/o
H.D. Tribe, Broadwater, BN14 8HU
Tel: 01903 234516 or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk .
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More