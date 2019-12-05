Home

Refoy Susan Much loved wife, mum, auntie and sister, passed away peacefully on the 19th November after a sudden illness.

Her Funeral Service is to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel
on Thursday 12th December at 1pm.
Bright, or Brighton colours to be worn please.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made to the British Heart Foundation and may be sent c/o HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ
or via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
