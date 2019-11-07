|
Evans Sue (Née Ball) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family,
on 25th October, aged 63 years.
Reunited with the late Eddy, loving mother of Sonia and Gareth, Nanny of Olivia, Lily, Leo and Ella
and sister of Colin.
Always in our hearts.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 12th November at 1:20pm at Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers please. Donations in Sue's memory can be made payable to St Barnabas House and sent direct to Titnore Lane, Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019