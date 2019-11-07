Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Graham

Notice Condolences

Steven Graham Notice
GRAHAM Steven (Steve) Passed away at home on the
2nd November 2019, aged 71.

He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 1:40 p.m.
on Thursday 14th November 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Steve's memory to
St. Barnabas House c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -