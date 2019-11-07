|
|
|
GRAHAM Steven (Steve) Passed away at home on the
2nd November 2019, aged 71.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:40 p.m.
on Thursday 14th November 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Steve's memory to
St. Barnabas House c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019