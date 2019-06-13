Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Littlehampton)
Cemetery Lodge
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
01903 730 666
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
14:00
Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel
Stanley Wise Notice
WISE Stanley Robert Peacefully on 23rd May 2019, aged 91 years.
Stanley was much loved and will be missed
by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel on
Thursday 27th June 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by burial.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Dementia UK may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 13, 2019
