Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
13:00
Christ Church
Grafton Road
Worthing
View Map
Notice Condolences

Simon Davies Notice
DAVIES Simon Peter Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 6th March 2019,
aged 72.

He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m. on
Thursday 4th April 2019, at Christ Church,
Grafton Road, Worthing.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Simon's memory to either
Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity
or The Children's Society via
http://simon-peter-davies.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
