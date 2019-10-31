Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00
Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel
Simon Atkinson Notice
Atkinson Simon Richard Passed away on
26th October 2019, aged 61 years.

Loving and devoted husband of Liz,
loving father of Kelly, Katherine & Simon,
loving father-in-law to Ian, Andy & Ania, wonderful and loving granddad of Niamh, Freya & Izabela, beloved son of Jean and beloved son-in-law of Kath & Joe.

He will always be in our hearts and we're going
to love and miss him every day xxx

A Funeral Service will be held on
Thursday 7th November at 10:00am at
Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel.
Flowers welcome, or donations can be made payable to AMMF and sent direct to Enterprise House, Bassingbourn Road, Stansted, Essex, CM24 1QW.

All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
