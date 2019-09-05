|
|
|
MANNING Silbon Irene On August 27th 2019 in Worthing Hospital
aged 93 years.
Much loved wife of the late Arthur, dearly loved mother to Sarah and Hugh and a dear grandmother
and great grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday September 11th at 1 pm.
Family flowers only, donations for either
Chestnut Tree House or the British Heart Foundation c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd
259 Goring Road, Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA.
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 5, 2019