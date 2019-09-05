Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
13:00
Worthing Crematorium
Silbon Manning Notice
MANNING Silbon Irene On August 27th 2019 in Worthing Hospital
aged 93 years.

Much loved wife of the late Arthur, dearly loved mother to Sarah and Hugh and a dear grandmother
and great grandmother.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday September 11th at 1 pm.

Family flowers only, donations for either
Chestnut Tree House or the British Heart Foundation c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd
259 Goring Road, Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA.
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
