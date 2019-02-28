|
SHEPHARD Shirley Ann Passed away peacefully on 14th February,
aged 84 years, surrounded by family.
Much loved mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend
who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 1.20 p.m
on 11th March 2019 in the
Muntham Chapel, Worthing Crematorium,
Horsham Road, Findon BN14 0RG.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in
Shirley's memory to the Dogs Trust (Shoreham)
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
