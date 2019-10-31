Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Raycraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Raycraft

Notice Condolences

Shirley Raycraft Notice
RAYCRAFT Shirley Ann Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 18th October 2019, aged 81.

A much loved mum and nan, she will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon
on Friday 8th November 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Shirley's
memory to Parkinson's UK via
https://shirley-raycraft.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -