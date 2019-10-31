|
|
|
RAYCRAFT Shirley Ann Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 18th October 2019, aged 81.
A much loved mum and nan, she will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon
on Friday 8th November 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Shirley's
memory to Parkinson's UK via
https://shirley-raycraft.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 31, 2019