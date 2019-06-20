|
|
|
HUNT Shirley Jean
(Also known as Shirley Strong) Peacefully on 9th June 2019,
aged 66 years.
Shirley was much loved and will be
missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel on
Thursday 27th June 2019 at 12.20pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to St Barnabas
House may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road,
Littlehampton BN17 6LX. Telephone 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More