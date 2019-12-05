Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillistones Funeral Service
3a Arundel Road
Littlehampton, Sussex BN17 7BY
01903 726324
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheilah Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheilah Smith

Notice Condolences

Sheilah Smith Notice
SMITH Sheilah Formerly of Ferring, peacefully on 27th November 2019, at home, aged 89 years. Loving Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, who will be
sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Worthing Crematorium
on Monday 16th December at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only but donations to
Littlehampton Shopmobility and British Heart Foundation c/o Dillistone Funeral Service, 3a Arundel Road, Littlehampton BN17 7BY
Tel: 01903 726 324
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -