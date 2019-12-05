|
SMITH Sheilah Formerly of Ferring, peacefully on 27th November 2019, at home, aged 89 years. Loving Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, who will be
sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Worthing Crematorium
on Monday 16th December at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only but donations to
Littlehampton Shopmobility and British Heart Foundation c/o Dillistone Funeral Service, 3a Arundel Road, Littlehampton BN17 7BY
Tel: 01903 726 324
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019