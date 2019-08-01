|
|
|
STANLEY Sheila Formerly of Portslade and Sompting,
passed away on Saturday 20th July 2019, aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of the late Roy,
loving mother to David, Gillian and Paul
and a special Grandma to Clara, Joe, Rebecca,
Elizabeth and Erica.
Funeral Service to take place on
Tuesday 13th July 2019, at St Andrews Church, Soham, Cambridgeshire at 11.00am followed by the committal at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
Family flowers only please,
donations to St. Andrew's Church Restoration Fund or Butterflies Breast Cancer Care Support Group can sent c/o C E Fullers, 23 Hall Street, Soham, Cambridgeshire, CB7 5BN. 01353 720439
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019