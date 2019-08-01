Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00
St Andrews Church
Soham
Cambridgeshire
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Stanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Stanley

Notice Condolences

Sheila Stanley Notice
STANLEY Sheila Formerly of Portslade and Sompting,
passed away on Saturday 20th July 2019, aged 90 years.

Much loved wife of the late Roy,
loving mother to David, Gillian and Paul
and a special Grandma to Clara, Joe, Rebecca,
Elizabeth and Erica.

Funeral Service to take place on
Tuesday 13th July 2019, at St Andrews Church, Soham, Cambridgeshire at 11.00am followed by the committal at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Family flowers only please,
donations to St. Andrew's Church Restoration Fund or Butterflies Breast Cancer Care Support Group can sent c/o C E Fullers, 23 Hall Street, Soham, Cambridgeshire, CB7 5BN. 01353 720439
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.