Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
13:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing, BN14 9EP
Sheila Sibley Notice
SIBLEY Sheila Margaret Passed away peacefully at
Worthing Hospital on 22nd August 2019.

Dearly loved wife of Malcolm,
much loved mum to Steve and Dave,
loving Gran to Fiona and Robert.
She will be sadly missed.

Funeral service to take place at
1.00 pm on Monday 16th September
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, can be
sent in Sheila's memory to
St Barnabas House via
sheila-sibley.muchloved.com
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
