POXON Sheila Passed away peacefully
with her family by her side
on the 26th May 2019, aged 76.
Adored mummy to Katie and John.
Much loved sister of Muriel and Evelyn
and mother-in-law to Mark.
She will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever.
Funeral service to take place at 10:00 a.m.
on Friday 7th June 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent in Sheila's memory to the
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019
