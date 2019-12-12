Home

HOCKING Sheila Joyce
(Nee Gumbrell and Jones) Passed away suddenly but peacefully on
22nd November, aged 75 years.

Loving mum to Louise, Richard and Rosie,
nan to Tyler and Jack, and mother-in-law to Frankie.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00pm on
Friday 20th December 2019 at
Shoreham Methodist Church, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Flowers welcome and, if desired,
donations may be sent in Sheila's memory to
Shoreham Methodist Church c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea.
BN43 6PE, Tel: 01273 452169
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
