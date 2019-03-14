|
CLARKE Sheila Of Shoreham, died peacefully on 6th March 2019.
Sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Service to take place at
St. Mary de Haura, Shoreham-by-Sea,
on Monday 25th March at 1.30pm.
Followed by committal at Worthing Crematorium
Kingswood Chapel at 3pm. Reception at
Shoreham Airport from 4pm. All welcome.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Sheila's memory
to St. Barnabas c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea.
BN43 6PE Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
