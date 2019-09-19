|
|
|
BLAKE (Newman)
Sheila Margaret Passed away on 12th September, aged 69 years.
Much loved mum to David and sister to Margaret,
now reunited with Eddie,
she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 1.00 p.m on
Monday 30th September at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea. Wear something bright.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations may be made in Sheila's Memory to St Barnabas
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019