Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Watt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Watt

Notice Condolences

Sarah Watt Notice
Watt Sarah
(Betty)

Passed away peacefully on 22nd June, 2019,
aged 101 years to be with her Lord.

Cherished widow of Sandy,
beloved mother to Richard, Wendy,
Elizabeth and Nigel,
grandmother of nine and
great grandmother of four.

She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.

Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Broadwater, Worthing BN14 8HU on Monday 8th July at 2 p.m.

Family flowers only please,
donations to Myeloma UK
c/o Tribe Funeral Directors
Tel 01903 234516.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices