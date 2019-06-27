|
Watt Sarah
(Betty)
Passed away peacefully on 22nd June, 2019,
aged 101 years to be with her Lord.
Cherished widow of Sandy,
beloved mother to Richard, Wendy,
Elizabeth and Nigel,
grandmother of nine and
great grandmother of four.
She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Broadwater, Worthing BN14 8HU on Monday 8th July at 2 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Myeloma UK
c/o Tribe Funeral Directors
Tel 01903 234516.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 27, 2019
