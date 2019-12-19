|
|
|
Wadey Sarah
nee Long
Passed away peacefully in
St Barnabas House on 5th December.
A loving wife to Andy, a devoted mother of 7,
proud nanny of 12, a much loved daughter of
Bill and a friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will be held on
Friday 27th December 2019 at 1.40pm,
Worthing Crematorium.
Flowers welcome. Donations in Sarah's memory,
if desired, payable to St Barnabas House and sent directly to Titnore Lane, Goring By Sea BN12 6NZ.
All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare on 01903 503 536
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 19, 2019