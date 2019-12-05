Home

CLARKE Sarah Sadly departed on 21st November 2019
aged 23 years.

Now at peace with Mum.

Beloved daughter of Michael and the late Vivienne,
and a much loved sister of Murray.

Funeral service at the English Martyrs Church, Goring,
on Monday 9th December at 12.00 noon.

No flowers please, but any donations in Sarah's memory for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU
Tel 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
