Denyer Sandy (formerly of 'The Shakey Do')
died at St Richards Hospital on 7th July
with her beloved husband Roy by her side.
Much loved sister of the late Mick Holford
and special sister in law to Carol.
She will be very sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will be held at Chichester Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations can
be sent to 'The Dogs Trust' in her memory.
All enquiries to
Barnham Funeralcare,
tel 01243 554790
Published in Worthing Herald on July 11, 2019