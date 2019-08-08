|
|
|
LINDFIELD Sandra Elizabeth Went to join her beloved Graham on
27th July 2019, aged 72 years.
Wonderful mother to her daughter Gemma
whom she loved very much.
Sandra was one of a kind and will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral service to place at 3.15pm at
Eastbourne Crematorium, on Tuesday 20th August.
Family flowers only but donations in
Sandra's memory please to St Wilfrids Hospice
c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing
BN14 7TW 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019