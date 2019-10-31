Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:30
Worthing Crematorium
Sandra Burfield Notice
BURFIELD Sandra Elizabeth (Sandy) Passed away on the 13th October 2019, aged 71, following an accident on Worthing seafront.
A much loved partner, mum, nanny,
great-nanny, sister and friend.
She will be sadly missed by
everyone who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 11:40a.m. on Monday 11th November 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Sandy's memory to either Breast Cancer UK or the Samaritans via https://sandra-burfield.muchloved.com/ or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
