NOTLEY Sally Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on the 23rd August 2019
in the Caer Gwent Care Home, Worthing, aged 73.
She will be hugely missed by all her family
and her many, many friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00p.m. on
Monday 9th September 2019 at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Sally's memory
to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 29, 2019