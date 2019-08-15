|
|
|
BUNN Sadie Passed away peacefully
on the 8th August 2019, aged 86.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Friday 30th August 2019
at the H. D. Tribe Chapel, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6PE.
No flowers by request please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Sadie's memory to the Alzheimer's Society
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019