H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00
H. D. Tribe Chapel
101 Eastern Avenue
Shoreham-by-Sea
View Map
Sadie Bunn Notice
BUNN Sadie Passed away peacefully
on the 8th August 2019, aged 86.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Friday 30th August 2019
at the H. D. Tribe Chapel, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6PE.
No flowers by request please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Sadie's memory to the Alzheimer's Society

c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
