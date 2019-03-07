|
Lewery Ruby Passed away peacefully on 26th February 2019
aged 87 years.
Loving wife of the late Rowland, mother of Jacqueline and Keith, mother-in-law of John and Tracey, granny of Isobel, Felix, Jack & Bonnie and great granny of Evie.
She will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will take place on
Thursday 14th March at 12pm at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in Ruby's memory may be made payable to The Alzheimers Society and sent direct to FREEPOST RTLT-SSCX-RZUA,
Scott Lodge, Scott Road, Plymouth, PL2 3DU or https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/
make-donation/ways-to-give-in-memory/funeral-giving
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
