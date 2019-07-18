Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:30
Worthing Crematorium
Roy Holder Notice
Holder Roy William Sadly Roy passed away peacefully at
Offington Park Care Home on the 4th July 2019.


He was the much loved husband of Elizabeth Holder, father of Henry and Gene, father-in-law of Lucy and Andy, grandfather to Jenny and Simon and
great-grandfather to Molly, Tara and Charleigh.

Funeral service and celebration of his life to take place
at 11:40 a.m. on Monday 29th July 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Roy's memory to
the Royal National Lifeboat Institution via
http:/roy-holder.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019
