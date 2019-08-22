Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
13:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Evans

Notice Condolences

Roy Evans Notice
EVANS Roy Ernest Sear Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 12th August 2019, aged 93.

A much loved husband and father,
he will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
1:00 p.m. on Tuesday 10th September 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
Roy's memory to The Donkey Sanctuary
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.