|
|
|
EVANS Roy Ernest Sear Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 12th August 2019, aged 93.
A much loved husband and father,
he will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
1:00 p.m. on Tuesday 10th September 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
Roy's memory to The Donkey Sanctuary
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019