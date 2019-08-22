|
EDLIN Roy Sadly passed away on 16th August 2019,
with his children by his side,
in Worthing Hospital, aged 89.
Much loved dad of
Richard, Sara and Sean and
father-in-law of Debbie and Nick.
Loving grandad to Daniel, Michael,
Oliver, Matthew, Henry, Emily and Mary.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at 2:20 p.m.
on Tuesday 3rd September 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be sent in Roy's memory
to the Alzheimer's Society (Worthing Branch)
via https://roy-edlin.muchloved.com/ or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019