Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
14:15
Worthing Crematorium
Roy Edlin Notice
EDLIN Roy Sadly passed away on 16th August 2019,
with his children by his side,
in Worthing Hospital, aged 89.

Much loved dad of
Richard, Sara and Sean and
father-in-law of Debbie and Nick.
Loving grandad to Daniel, Michael,
Oliver, Matthew, Henry, Emily and Mary.
He will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral service to take place at 2:20 p.m.
on Tuesday 3rd September 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be sent in Roy's memory
to the Alzheimer's Society (Worthing Branch)
via https://roy-edlin.muchloved.com/ or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
