Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:15
Worthing Crematorium
More Obituaries for Roy Collier
Roy Collier

Notice Condolences

Roy Collier Notice
COLLIER Roy Passed away in St. Barnabas House
on the 24th June 2019,
aged 77 years.

Married to Iris, father to Steve, Lisa and Kelly,
grandad to Beth, Erin, Mia and Fletcher and
great-grandad to Charlie.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 12:20 p.m.
on Thursday 11th July 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be sent in Roy's memory to
Prostate Cancer UK via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on July 4, 2019
