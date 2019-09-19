|
|
|
BROAD Rosemary Evelyn
(Rose) Passed away suddenly at home on
Saturday 7th September 2019, aged 77 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Russ.
Much loved mum to Lorraine and Nicola,
to her sons-in-law Tony and Mark,
nan to Aaron, Kieran, Ethan, Lauren, Chloe and Hayden.
She was loved by many and
will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
We love and miss you dearly,
may you now rest in peace.
Funeral service to take place at 11:30 a.m.
on Thursday 26th September 2019,
at St. Mary's Church, Sompting.
Flowers welcome c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019