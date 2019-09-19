|
WOOD Ronald George Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital surrounded by his loving family on September 7th, 2019
aged 90 years.
A Christian man who influenced and touched the
lives of those he met throughout his life.
Lovingly remembered by his wife, three sons,
family and dear friends.
A service of thanksgiving will be held at 3.00pm today, Thursday September 19th at St Margaret's Church, Angmering. All enquiries to H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516. or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019