Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Wood

Notice Condolences

Ronald Wood Notice
WOOD Ronald George Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital surrounded by his loving family on September 7th, 2019
aged 90 years.
A Christian man who influenced and touched the
lives of those he met throughout his life.
Lovingly remembered by his wife, three sons,
family and dear friends.
A service of thanksgiving will be held at 3.00pm today, Thursday September 19th at St Margaret's Church, Angmering. All enquiries to H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516. or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.