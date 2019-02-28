|
TYLER Ronald Frederick Passed away on February 14th, 2019 at home,
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Pauline, much loved dad to Denise and Sandra and a devoted grandpop
and great-grandpop.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place at the
Church of The Transfiguration, Pyecombe,
BN45 7FE on Friday March 8th at 11:30am.
Flowers welcome or donations to
St. Barnabas Hospice may be
sent c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel 01903 249913 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
