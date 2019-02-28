Home

H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30
Church of The Transfiguration
Pyecombe
Ronald Tyler Notice
TYLER Ronald Frederick Passed away on February 14th, 2019 at home,
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Pauline, much loved dad to Denise and Sandra and a devoted grandpop
and great-grandpop.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place at the
Church of The Transfiguration, Pyecombe,
BN45 7FE on Friday March 8th at 11:30am.
Flowers welcome or donations to
St. Barnabas Hospice may be
sent c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel 01903 249913 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
