EASEY Ronald Passed away peacefully on 6th December 2019 in
Worthing Hospital with his loving family around him.
Beloved husband of Jean and a much loved father,
grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium on
Friday 20th December at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
but any donations in his memory for the
RAF Benevolent Fund may be sent c/o
H D Tribe Ltd 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 19, 2019