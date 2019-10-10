|
|
|
WARD Ron (Big Ron) Passed away peacefully in a Nursing Home
on October 4th 2019, aged 79 years.
Much loved by his wife Sandra, son Paul,
daughter in law Christine,
grandchildren Learna and Simon,
great grandchildren Scot, Leah, Sian and Keeley.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Worthing Crematorium,
on Monday October 21st 2019 at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Worthing Hospital League of Friends may be sent c/o
H D Tribe Ltd, West Street, Sompting, BN15 0DE.
Tel 01903 753232
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 10, 2019