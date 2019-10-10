Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Ward

Notice Condolences

Ron Ward Notice
WARD Ron (Big Ron) Passed away peacefully in a Nursing Home
on October 4th 2019, aged 79 years.

Much loved by his wife Sandra, son Paul,
daughter in law Christine,
grandchildren Learna and Simon,
great grandchildren Scot, Leah, Sian and Keeley.

The Funeral Service will take
place at Worthing Crematorium,
on Monday October 21st 2019 at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Worthing Hospital League of Friends may be sent c/o
H D Tribe Ltd, West Street, Sompting, BN15 0DE.
Tel 01903 753232
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.