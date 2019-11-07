Home

Rodney Burchfield Notice
Burchfield Rodney Rod passed away peacefully on 29th October
at home with his family,
aged 75 years.

Greatly missed husband, dad and granddad.

A Funeral Service will be held on
Friday 15th November
at 3pm at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only.
Donations in Rod's memory may be sent
direct to the following charities:
St Barnabas House, Titnore Lane,
Worthing, BN12 6NZ
or Prostate Cancer UK, Fourth Floor,
The Counting House, 53 Tooley Street,
London, SE1 2QN.

All enquiries to
F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
